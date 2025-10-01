AnimaWings, a 100% Romanian airline, announces a major expansion of its domestic flight schedule: starting October 1, it will add 66 additional weekly flights within Romania, reaching a total of 90 weekly flights between Bucharest and Cluj, Timișoara, Iași, Oradea, Suceava, and return.

The new AnimaWings domestic schedule offers a capacity of approximately 13,000 passengers per week, with flights operated as full-service, primarily on new 137-seat Airbus A220 aircraft.

“This major expansion demonstrates our commitment to building a strong domestic air network with premium services. Romanians can now travel across the country in Economy or Business class on new Airbus A220 aircraft, with in-flight catering, an 8kg cabin bag, and seat selection included in the base fare. Romania needs increased connectivity between its main urban and economic centers, and this project aims to strengthen and streamline air travel,” said Marius Pandel, President of AnimaWings.

The frequency increase from October 1 will affect the Bucharest – Cluj – Bucharest route (28 weekly flights, up from 16) and Bucharest – Iași – Bucharest (22 weekly flights, up from 12). Additionally, the airline launches two new routes: Bucharest – Timișoara (22 weekly round-trip flights) and Bucharest – Suceava (8 weekly round-trip flights), and also resumes the Bucharest – Oradea route with 10 weekly flights.

Domestic Flight Overview

The 90 AnimaWings domestic flights, offering approximately 13,000 seats, increase Romania’s internal air travel capacity by over one-third. According to AnimaWings’ analysis, starting October 1, 2025, more than 40,000 passengers per week (20,000 per direction) will be able to travel by plane between Bucharest and domestic airports, across roughly 350 flights to and from the capital.

The busiest domestic route will be Bucharest – Cluj – Bucharest with 100 weekly flights (50 per direction), followed by Bucharest – Timișoara – Bucharest with 88 flights (44 per direction). Bucharest – Iași – Bucharest will have 74 weekly flights (37 per direction), Bucharest – Oradea 48 flights (24 per direction), and Bucharest – Suceava – Bucharest 26 flights (13 per direction).