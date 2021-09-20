Anritsu extends its lease in Globalworth Tower

Anritsu, the leading Japanese company producing high-speed network testing and measuring equipment, extends its lease with Globalworth for another 7 years.

A Globalworth tenant since 2017, Anritsu carries out its activity on a total area of 800 square metres in Globalworth Tower, the first building in South-Eastern Europe to receive LEED Platinum.

„We are happy to have in our portfolio large companies, leaders of their respective industries. The fact that Anritsu will be part of our business community at least until 2028 motivates us to invest more and more in the experience that companies have every day in the office. We thank the Anritsu team, a leader in developing emerging technologies, for our long-lasting business relationship. Globalworth Tower underwent multiple changes at the end of 2019, which were designed to provide all the infrastructure that such a brand needs. We are grateful to see that the new environment is appreciated and our tenants decide to continue their activity in the Globalworth buildings”, said Ema Iftimie, Head of Leasing & Customer Care, Globalworth România.

Globalworth Tower, which is classified as Class A, rises to 120 metres over 26 floors and has a gross leasable area of ​​54,000 sqm, with excellent accessibility. At the end of 2019, the building went through a series of innovative changes. Therefore, the office market leader in Romania inaugurated the most advanced lobby in the region, with a number of technological premieres that include: the world’s largest kinetic floor in an office building, the longest screen wall in CEE, the largest natural green wall in an office building in southern and eastern Europe and a space to relax with heated marble steps. All these made the Globalworth Tower building a benchmark for office space innovation and sustainability.

„Anritsu’s policy in the office sector is focused on the safety and comfort of our employees and we have all these conditions provided by our partner, Globalworth, in the Globalworth Tower building. During the Covid pandemic, our attention shifted to the measures to prevent the spread of disease and to improve the safety in our headquarters. Throughout this period, we found in Globalworth a strong partner perfectly aligned with our desires and needs, which strengthened our relationship and convinced us to continue the partnership until 2028”, added Adrian Ichimescu, General Manager Anritsu.

In 2020, Globalworth successfully took-up or extended/renegotiated c.303.5k sqm of commercial spaces in its portfolio of high-quality properties, representing c.25% of our total standing commercial GLA. This represented the highest volume of leasing activity which we have ever achieved, mostly attributed to the successful negotiations with the existing tenants who appreciated the collaborative and flexible approach. The very strong tenant relationships were also confirmed in the standing commercial occupancy, which remained high at 90.9% (91.7% including tenant options).