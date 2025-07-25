Antibiotice Iași Seeks €80M for Critical Drugs Center

Antibiotice Iași (ATB), the only state-controlled pharmaceutical manufacturer in Romania, has announced its intention to secure funding worth 376 million lei (approx. €80 million) to develop a research center, according to a notice published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which triggered an 8% increase in the company’s shares.

“The approval of the project titled ‘Inova a+ Research-Development Center and Production of Critical Medicines,’ which will be submitted for funding under the Health Programme, Project Call ‘Support for STEP-Compatible Projects’ submitted in the call for project ideas in the health field/with applicability in the health sector run by the Managing Authority for the Health Programme, Priority 9, ‘Contribution to the STEP Platform: biotechnologies and digital technologies, including associated services in the health sector,’ and the related expenses amounting to 376,877,912.87 lei excluding VAT,” the shareholders’ meeting notice published on the BVB states.

Tomorrow Antibiotice shareholders are expected to approve the creation of a research, development and production center for critical drugs.

Antibiotice will cover the expenses and make the necessary investments until the European funding is reimbursed. The company also committed to keeping the center operational for at least five years after the investment is completed, covering all maintenance and operational costs.

The aim of the project is to support the development of pharmaceutical production solutions to strengthen Romania’s and the EU’s pharmaceutical industry. The company is currently valued at 1.7 billion lei and is 53% owned by the Ministry of Health, according to BVB data.

Antibiotice Iasi (ATB) has been included in the BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) since September last year. With over seven decades of experience, Antibiotice Iasi is Romania’s leading producer of generic drugs and has been a presence in the capital market for more than 27 years. It is also one of the long-lasting Romanian brands.