The Romanian Businessmen Association (Asociația Oamenilor de Afaceri din România – AOAR) has warned members of the Government Coalition that the turnover tax (IMCA) disproportionately affects hundreds of Romanian companies with revenues exceeding €50 million, stifling their growth and development. These firms, which have consistently paid corporate taxes and social contributions over the years, ultimately see their employees and consumers bear the brunt of the tax.

AOAR highlights that the IMCA can be applied multiple times along a product’s supply chain. For example, a product sold by a Romanian manufacturer to a distributor and then to a retail chain can be taxed three times. The tax also fails to consider transactions between affiliated entities, resulting in duplicate taxation when a distributor sells to a retail network within the same corporate group.

“The measure has already discouraged investments in the Romanian economy and reduced the competitiveness of local companies in Europe, as a turnover-based tax has no direct link to economic results, the actual source of taxation,” AOAR noted.

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) has welcomed the government’s decision to eliminate the turnover tax, describing it as an important step toward a fairer, more predictable, and investment-friendly tax framework—a position the FIC has supported for years. Since the introduction of the IMCA, large taxpayers faced disproportionate taxation, jeopardizing economic growth and prompting some companies to limit activity or relocate operations to other EU countries.

FIC data highlight the negative impact of the IMCA on investment decisions. The Business Sentiment Index shows that Romania’s attractiveness has steadily declined, reaching a six-year low in spring 2025. More than half of surveyed companies view Romania as less attractive than comparable European locations, with only 35% planning new investments and 30% intending to reduce them. Another FIC survey revealed that 30% of respondents believe IMCA and ICAS significantly affect investment decisions, with 17% postponing and 13% reducing investments, particularly limiting overall investment capacity (55%).

Foreign direct investment (FDI) data from the National Bank of Romania illustrate the impact of the tax. Between Q1 2020 and Q4 2022, before IMCA, FDI stock grew from €76.65 billion to nearly €99 billion. After the introduction of IMCA, the stock increased only to €116 billion by Q2 2025. Reinvested profits, which reached almost €16 billion pre-IMCA, totaled just €12.1 billion during 2022 Q4–2025 Q2. While state investments partially offset these effects, the full impact is expected to manifest in the medium to long term. Moreover, the tax collected was far below initial government estimates of 5–7 billion lei, totaling only around 1.2 billion lei.

Internationally, OECD and EU standards emphasize profit-based taxation. The Pillar 2 global minimum tax, adopted by Romania’s international partners, targets profits, not turnover. FIC recommends aligning with these practices and eliminating the turnover tax system, which contradicts both EU directives and OECD standards.

In conclusion, both AOAR and FIC stress that eliminating IMCA is crucial to restoring investor confidence, protecting Romanian companies, and ensuring the country’s long-term economic competitiveness.