Apex Alliance appoints new General Manager for Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel

The Lithuanian Apex Alliance Group, which operates five hotels in Bucharest, has appointed Vlad Cimuca as General Manager of the business Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel, a 22.5 million euros initial investment.

“Courtyard is always looking ahead; our spaces, amenities and technology, like mobile key and check in, account for emerging trends and needs of next-gen travellers. My plan is to create memorable moments throughout the customer journey. While online reviews are prevalent and will highlight the strengths and challenges of our brand, we must be strategic about mapping our customer journey. Choosing key peak moments throughout the customer experience and best execute those moments can provide maximum impact.”, said Vlad Cimuca, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca.

With 17 years-experience in the hospitality market and prior hotel manager at DoubleTree by Hilton, Vlad Cimuca talks about a recovery of the hospitality industry and the importance of customer segmentation.

“We see a slow business recovery for the hospitality industry and estimate an improvement in the upcoming period mainly due to the relaxation and elimination of the pandemic restrictions announced by several European countries, with Romania also being able to fit the trend. This perspective is long expected by the hospitality industry which, strongly hit by the pandemic, was forced to keep its tariffs below the 2019 levels, despite the cost increase for most products and services in the market.

In these market conditions, we aim for a fresh start, with the best Chef, best customer journey and segmentation approach. In today’s world, focusing on a purely business or leisure segmentation is too simplistic to cover modern customer psychographics. We must have a clear picture of the guests we want to serve from both a strategic and tactical perspective.”, Cimuca continued.

With the food and beverage division growing in importance and selection criteria among customers, the investments plan of the hotel includes a new menu concept already implemented for the hotel restaurant and redesigning the outdoor terrace. Also, increasing brand awareness and visibility in the online medium is part of the hotel’s management business plan and strategy.

“An agile, proactive, modern and customer-centered approach is what defines us and helps us be the first choice in customer preferences.”, Cimuca concluded.

Located in the business area of the Capital, Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel benefits from the presence of large multinational companies in the area, such as IT&C brands, that enhance the business potential of the district.

The 4-star Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel, opened in October 2019, encompasses 259 rooms spread over 13 floors. The rooms are equipped with desks, additional lighting systems and ergonomic chairs, making them an ideal workspace. The 7-conference different-sized rooms, accommodating a total of 538 people, answers all business needs of the customers, alongside the dining restaurant.

Courtyard addresses a modern, smart-business segment, by offering casual relaxation, fashionable design, creative and social interaction environment, in line with the business travellers’ specific needs.

The hotel is targeting to double the number of employees in post pandemic conditions.