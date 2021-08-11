Apex Alliance Hotel Management opens The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection in Bucharest Old Town

Lithuanian group Apex Alliance Hotel Management opens The Marmorosch Bucharest Hotel, Autograph Collection, following a 42 million euro investment, in Bucharest Old Town.

“After a year of uncertainty and challenges due to the pandemic, we are delighted to now present a mesmerising project and the first Autograph Collection hotel in the Romanian market with the opening of Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection. It is a unique hotel, situated in a former palace of Marmorosch-Blank Bank with a special history of more than 100 years. The meticulous restoration has honoured the buildings storied past and we have worked to reawaken its rich architectural Art Deco and Art Nouveau heritage. This elegant hotel situated at a fantastic address in the city will appeal to both the corporate and leisure segment of guests who seek new experiences in the City”, said Gerhard Erasmus, CEO of Apex Alliance Hotel Management .

The opening marks Autograph Collection Hotels first hotel in Romania, Marriot International’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of hotels that champion values of vision, design and craft. The building has the status of a historical monument, and the restoration works were carried out with the help of local craftsmen, who brought back to life the interwar design of La Belle Époque.

“We understood we are in the business of taking care of people. Everything around us is based on perceptions, and we all want and expect to create or receive fantastic, memorable experiences. With Marmorosch Bucharest this is our goal – to offer not just a room, not just a bar, but a complete luxury, hotel stay experience”, said Harmen Silver, General Manager of Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection.

The Lithuanian group’s main financial partner in financing the Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection hotel opening was BCR.

“We are glad that we can contribute to the rejuvenation of the architectural heritage of Bucharest, by supporting a sustainable reconversion project of a historic building, which contributes to achieving a better and safer future for the Capital city. There are plenty of heritage buildings in the historical centre that need rehabilitation and upgrades, and such initiatives are a proof of the city’s tourism and development potential. There are many investors interested in contributing to the urban regeneration of Bucharest, based on sustainable principles, and we are ready to support them”, said Bogdan Cernescu, BCR Corporate Coverage Director.

The consolidation and restoration work for the Marmorosch-Blank palace, decorated in neo-Romanian style, lasted three years and were led by the Cumulus architecture office. The Art Deco and Art Nouveau architectural heritage includes architectural and art works, restored murals, specific furniture for the bank’s activity and many other bank references that can be found at every step in Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection.

“The Marmorosch building is itself built on an early stylistic experiment of undeniable value. The whole process of design, coordination and execution of the project meant for us at CUMULUS a privilege to be able to contribute to the conversion into a hotel of a bank building, thus rendered to the public through its open function”, said architect Adrian Soare, lead author of the project, Senior Managing Partner Cumulus Architecture.

Marmorosch Bucharest has a total of 217 rooms, split between Silver and Gold rooms, with the addition of Heritage and Platinum suites, and the spectacular Marmorosch Palace Suite.

For leisure, guests are invited to experience the Balance SPA treatments, while for cocktails, The Vault bar is located right in the authentic safe of the bank. For fine cuisine, the Blank restaurant, and Blank Bar & Lounge, were inspired by the person of Mauriciu Blank, one of the founders of the Marmorosch – Blank Bank.