Apple enters the Romanian energy market

Global tech giant Apple is expanding its renewable energy projects in Romania and several other European countries, with new large-scale solar and wind farms “now under development,” the company said.
In Romania, Apple will be the operator of a 99 MW wind farm, developed by Nala Renewables and built by OX2 in Galati County.
“Apple is significantly expanding its clean energy initiatives in Europe, with new large-scale solar and wind farms now under development in Romania, Poland, Italy, Greece and Latvia.
Together with a new solar park that has become operational in Spain, the projects announced today – all operated by Apple – will add 650 MW of renewable capacity to Europe’s energy grids over the coming years, accessing more than $600 million in financing,” the company said in a statement.
Apple will produce more than one million megawatt-hours of green energy to meet the needs of the company’s users through 2030.
