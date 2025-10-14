Apple enters the Romanian energy market

Global tech giant Apple is expanding its renewable energy projects in Romania and several other European countries, with new large-scale solar and wind farms “now under development,” the company said.

In Romania, Apple will be the operator of a 99 MW wind farm, developed by Nala Renewables and built by OX2 in Galati County.

“Apple is significantly expanding its clean energy initiatives in Europe, with new large-scale solar and wind farms now under development in Romania, Poland, Italy, Greece and Latvia.

Together with a new solar park that has become operational in Spain, the projects announced today – all operated by Apple – will add 650 MW of renewable capacity to Europe’s energy grids over the coming years, accessing more than $600 million in financing,” the company said in a statement.

“We are delighted to partner with Nala Renewables for the delivery of the 99 MW Green Breeze wind farm and with Apple for the associated power purchase agreement. As the first OX2 project in Romania, this marks an important milestone in a market with strong potential for renewable energy,” Lăcrămioara Diaconu-Pințea, Country Manager, OX2 Romania, said in her turn. “Nala Renewables is delighted to partner with OX2 and Apple for the development of the 99 MW Green Breeze wind farm in Romania and the long-term takeover of the electricity generated by it,” also said Mike O’Neill, CEO, Nala Renewables.

Apple will produce more than one million megawatt-hours of green energy to meet the needs of the company’s users through 2030.

The company plans to cover 100% of the global electricity consumption of its customers with clean energy by 2030, by connecting new solar and wind energy sources to the grid worldwide. Expanding its project portfolio in Europe represents an important step toward this goal. "We want our customers to know that by 2030, all the energy they use to charge their iPhones or power their MacBooks will be matched with clean energy," said Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives at Apple. "Our new projects being developed in Europe will help us achieve the company's ambitious 2030 goal while also contributing to healthy communities, prosperous economies, and secure energy sources across the continent."