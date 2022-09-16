Application deadline for Innovation Hub 2022 Competition extended till September 30

BASF – the world’s largest chemical company and European leader in research and development and AHK Romania are sharing news regarding the BASF Innovation Hub program, which will gather start-ups and innovators from 11 countries of Central and Southeast Europe, including Romania.

The Application for BASF Innovation Hub 2022 pitch event, created to provide development support to the best innovators and start-ups, will be extended by two weeks and will last until 30th September at midnight, as the organizational team of the Chemical Company BASF has announced.

Regional contest BASF Innovation Hub will be held in 11 countries of Central and Southeast Europe, among which is Romania. The focus of the competition will be on the solutions that directly or indirectly contribute to the pillars of the Green Deal – clean energy, smart transportation and farm to fork.

“It is so great to see how many start-ups in Southeast Europe and in particular in Romania who want to join our competition”, says Andreas Lier, Managing Director at BASF Romania and responsible for South Central Black Sea region. “Until now almost 20 applications from different innovators and start-ups have applied in Romania. All focus on Renewable Energy and renewables – such as electricity and heat generated from solar, wind, ocean, hydropower, biomass, geothermal resources, and biofuels and hydrogen derived from renewable resources. It is obvious that EU Green Deal and environment protection is a real inspiring topic for the youth. They are actively thinking about valuable solutions for a sustainable planet. Due to the high interest, we decided, to extend the application deadline, thus we are using this opportunity to invite start-ups, which possibly haven’t applied yet, to submit their ideas until September 30th at midnight”.

On the local stage of the contest, the panel of judges will choose the best idea for Romania, which will later take part in the regional BASF Innovation Hub finals together with the innovative solutions from other countries. The winner of the local stage will be awarded EUR 2,500 gross, whereas the best idea of the regional stage will be awarded EUR 5,000 gross.

AHK Romania CEO Sebastian Metz adds: “For AHK Romania, the anniversary year 2022 is under the sign of sustainability. In this context, the BASF Innovation Hub is a great initiative and an opportunity for Start-ups to connect with a world leading company with focus on sustainability and innovation, giving them a stage and a perfect opportunity to scale up their ideas and develop their future business”.

“The contest is open for innovators and start-up teams, who employ up to five members and are already established. The sole requirement is that the idea submitted either directly or indirectly contributes to creation of solutions for clean, reliable and affordable energy, solutions for sustainable agriculture through farm to fork strategy and solutions that enable smart transportation. The money intended for the best projects can be used in any way that innovators and start-ups consider vital for the development of their idea. Be it a participation in a fair, product finalization or its testing or any other development or promotional activity, we are there to support them”, explains Andreas Lier.

Further information on the event, requirements and the manner of applying are available on web page http://www.join-innovationhub.com/.