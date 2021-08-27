Appraisal & Valuation buys evaluari-arta.ro platform

Appraisal & Valuation SA (owner of the NAI Romania brand and one of the leaders of the appraisal market, APP stock exchange symbol) has acquired the online platform evaluari-arta.ro, the place where clients benefit from authorized expertise on the value of art objects they own, without effort to move.

“I love art and truth to the same extent. My mission is to help people quickly get the right price for art objects that they buy, sell or inherit”, said Cristian Gavrilă, the founder and coordinator of the evaluari-arta.ro project.

“We identified 10 years ago the need to evaluate online art objects, but then there were no services at the professional level that fully meet customer expectations. Today, the modern platform evaluari-arta.ro enjoys the presence of renowned experts in the field, who are accredited by the Ministry of Culture, having practical experience in the market of art and collectibles, acquired in galleries and major auction houses in Romania. The evaluation of art objects is a field that completes the range of evaluation services offered by our company, this fact being in full agreement with the vision of our company that implies the continuous horizontal development, adding new complementary services to the existing ones. This medium and long term strategy ensures our continuous growth and offers predictability to the company’s business”, said Andrei Botiş, CEO of Appraisal & Valuation SA.

In the next period, the shares of Appraisal & Valuation SA will be listed, under the symbol APP, on the Multilateral Trading System (AeRO market) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.