April animates recruitment, candidates aged 25 to 34, the most determined to change their job

Romanian candidates intensified their search for a new job in April and registered, on average, between 5 and 7 applications each, according to the data of the online recruitment platform BestJobs. Of the nearly 600,000 applications, more than 20% were answered directly in the platform, with employers increasingly using this option to determine the details of the next steps.

More than 150,000 candidates were active in April on the platform, looking for new job opportunities. Of these, 35% were in the 25-34 age bracket, responding to the increased need for candidates for mid-level roles. Young people aged 18-24 were also active, covering almost 20% of all candidates who looked for a job in April.

The fields that attracted the most applications in April were Sales, with 100,000 applications, Management, with 80,000 applications, and Finance/Accounting, with 55,000 applications.

In the last month, the interest in Call Center roles has also increased a lot, the position that registered over 6,000 applications being a Call Center Agent for a company in Sales. In addition, the phrase “call center” is at the top of the queries made on the BestJobs platform, along with “accountant”, “engineer” or “driver”.

“We also notice that interest in remote jobs remains constant, with positions specifying the possibility of working remotely, even partially, attracting almost 20% of applications. Moreover, the expression «remote» remains at the top of the searches, not far from the searches for «part time», which may mean that a good part of the candidates are looking for an additional job, with a flexible schedule and that will allow them to carry out their activity from anywhere”, says Ana Vișian, BestJobs Marketing Manager.

In the last 30 days, the most active candidates were in Bucharest/Ilfov, with 270,000 applications, Timiș, with 93,000 applications and Cluj, with 75,000 applications.

Among the companies that attracted the most CVs are LIDL Discount, Bosch Service Solutions and ING Romania, the jobs published by them on BestJobs registering 3% of the total volume of applications.