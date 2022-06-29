APT changes its name to PROHUMAN APT

APT Group, top 3 in the Human Resources services market, with a history of over 25 years, with revenues of 64 mil Euro and almost 4000 employees in 2021 changes its name to Prohuman APT and thus aligns itself to the identity of the group that is part of.

The Human Resources provider PROHUMAN, the leader in the industry market in Hungary, present in 7 European countries (Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Germany and Austria) bought in 2017 the majority shareholding package APT, thus entering the Romanian market. Until now the activity in Romania has taken place in parallel under the names of the two brands.

The first half of 2022 was favorable to the natural transition of the alignment of the Romanian company’s identity to the PROHUMAN brand elements – name, logo, web domain, as well as the promotion of the new identity both to the partnerships that the APT group is involved in, as well as the Romanian market, in general.

„Considering that we are in the process of a territorial expansion on a national level, we have deemed it appropriate that it is time to make ourselves known under the new PROHUMAN brand. This process represents the proof of our growth and we wish to assure our business partners, employees, and candidates, that the team that they are already familiar with will be just as dedicated to all of their projects as they have been until now. The group that we have been part of since 2017, as well as we, the team in Romania, have great plans for growth and we continue to offer our partners services of the best quality. The alignment to the PROHUMAN group means, at the same time, the alignment to the group’s vision to continuously better and diversify its services and to become the leader in the industry market in Eastern Europe until 2024,” Sorina Donisa, CEO of PROHUMAN APT says.

Last year, the company recorded a turnover of 314 mil RON, 64 mil EUR respectively. Sorina Donisa, the company’s CEO estimates that the turnover will be approximately 70 mil EUR until the end of 2022. At the same time, PROHUMAN APT moves its headquarters to a new location in Bucharest, and the address is Expo Business Park, 54A Av. Popisteanu Street, Building 1, 4th Floor, District 1.