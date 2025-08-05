Apuseni Mountains Cabin for Sale via Sotheby’s at €185,000

The property has an area of 180 sqm, is located near the Apuseni Mountains, and is listed at €185,000. How much does something similar cost in France, reports Hotnews. Earlier this year, a 3-room apartment in Bucharest cost €143,775, according to Storia, the real estate platform launched by OLX.

For €185,000, you can purchase a 5-room cabin with a total area of 180 sqm, on a 350 sqm plot of land, located near the Apuseni Mountains. The house sits on the edge of the Defileul Căpușului Nature Reserve, 31 kilometers from Cluj. The listing appeared on the international Sotheby’s website, which hosts some of the most expensive, unique, and sought-after properties worldwide. In the US market especially, Sotheby’s is renowned for substantial residential real estate deals.

The Romanian cabin is located 31 kilometers from Cluj, past Gilău, on the road to Huedin and Oradea. The description notes that it was built “based on a Romanian architectural project designed according to European standards, with Swedish execution.” It was originally constructed in 1971 and renovated between 2024-2025. The Căpuș Valley defines a geographical gorge area along the Căpuș stream, on the old road that connected northern Transylvania to Crișana.

“The cabin is completely energy self-sufficient, equipped with diesel and gasoline generators, as well as an auxiliary solar system. Water comes from a drilled well, with an underground reservoir and integrated filtration system, while sewage is biological, with layered filters. Heating is provided by wood stoves and electric radiators,” states the Sotheby’s listing.

How much does a mountain cabin with approximately the same area cost in France?

What does a similar offer look like on a very different, more advanced real estate market? In France, at Le Plateau, Méribel. The comparison is risky and only relatively relevant, as Méribel is one of France’s top mountain resort areas.

It’s also a wooden cabin, with 6 rooms and 156 sqm, priced at €3,400,000. The cabin is part of a group of three other cabins, located 350 meters from a ski slope.

The images show two levels, a ground floor and an upper floor, skylights in the ceiling in areas where window light doesn’t reach, balconies on some rooms, and two spacious terraces, one of which has a swimming pool.