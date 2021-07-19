Aquila concludes the integration of Agrirom

Aquila, a consumer goods and logistics distribution company, has successfully completed the integration process of Agrirom, a company specialized in the distribution of temperature-controlled food products.

The integration follows the merger by absorption of the two companies. The acquisition of Agrirom was one of the largest transactions in recent years in the distribution sector in the HoReCa market. Aquila thereby consolidates its leading position in this segment.

„The acquisition of Agrirom is part of our strategy to extend our presence on channels that are complementary to our activity, and to offer customers complete and value-added solutions, both nationally and regionally. Completing the integration process is an important step in consolidating Aquila, which, in over 26 years, has managed to grow sustainably and become market leader”, stated Răzvan Bagherea, Director of Organization and Human Resources, Aquila.

Agrirom was acquired at the beginning of 2019, with several brands having been added to Aquila’s portfolio, including frozen product brands Gradena and Yachtis.

The completion of the Agrirom integration process is part of a broader business consolidation process that also included, at the end of 2019, the absorption of Seca Distribution and the integration of its activity within Aquila.

Founded in 1994 and with a team of over 3,000 employees, Aquila is the leader of the distribution market in Romania, successfully operating as well in the Republic of Moldova. Aquila offers its partners integrated solutions, through the sale of complementary products and services. In 2020, the company had a turnover of over EUR 370 million.