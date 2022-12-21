Arable land in Romania, more expensive than in France

Arable land has become more expensive in Romania compared to last year and costs more than in other EU countries, such as Bulgaria, Hungary or even France. Conversely, a hectare of arable land in Romania is almost ten times cheaper than in the Netherlands, a country where this resource is extremely limited.

The average price of a hectare of arable land in the European Union in 2021 varies between 3,661 euros in Croatia and 47,290 euros in Luxembourg, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday.

However, Eurostat points out that this difference is likely to be even greater, because for 2021 data is not available for all member states, and in 2020 the average price of a hectare of arable land in the Netherlands was 71,225 euros.

In the case of Romania, the average price of a hectare of arable land was 7,601 euros last year, up from 7,163 euros in 2020.

Comparatively, the average price of a hectare of arable land in 2021 was 6,096 euros in Bulgaria, 5,940 euros in France and 5,187 euros in Hungary.

Other member states where the average price of a hectare of arable land is lower than in Romania are: Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Croatia. ‘

At the regional level, according to the available data, the highest price for a hectare of arable land was recorded in the Canary Islands region of Spain (with an average of 120,477 euros per hectare), and the lowest prices in the Ovre Norrland region of Sweden ( with an average of 1,882 euros per hectare).

In the case of Romania, the highest prices for arable land are in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (10,707 euros for one hectare), and the lowest in the North-West region (6,206 euros for one hectare).

In both cases, prices are lower than in 2020. Eurostat points out that in most regions of the European Union, arable land is more expensive than grassland. The exceptions are the Spanish regions of Asturias and Madrid, as well as the Sostines region of Lithuania, where a hectare of meadow is more expensive than a hectare of arable land.

The average price of a hectare of meadow in 2021 varied between a minimum of 1,423 euros in Bulgaria and up to 41,930 euros in Luxembourg, but in the Netherlands it stood at 59,065 euros, according to data for the year 2020.

According to Eurostat, the price of arable land depends on several factors, such as national legislation, climate, proximity to transport networks, soil quality, irrigation systems, as well as market forces related to supply and demand.