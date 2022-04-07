Arctic opens regional spare parts hub in Romania that will serve 23 countries

Arctic, the global home appliance producer, is opening a regional spare parts hub in Argeș County that will supply 23 countries as part of the Arçelik Group’s development strategy in Romania and the region. Thus, our country will play a key role as a logistics center for the entire European continent.

Located in Căteasca, Argeș County, near the Pitești-Bucharest highway, the new warehouse has an area of ​​10,000 square meters and a storage capacity of 11,500 cubic meters. It became fully operational at the end of March and includes offices and functional areas for new employees.

The hub will serve in the first phase 15 countries in the European Union and 8 outside the bloc. The network will expand to include other European countries.

“The new regional hub established in Argeș is another proof of our commitment to Romania and the special position it enjoys within the Arçelik group. Romania has a strategic role, at the intersection of three major markets, which makes it ideal both as a production hub and as an important center for coordinating logistics activities. At the same time, the opening of this warehouse is in line with our sustainability strategy, which focuses on reliable products with a high degree of repairability and a reduction in the carbon footprint,” said Murat Büyükerk, Arctic Chief Executive Officer.

The hub will significantly improve the speed and quality of the company’s services in the region, with delivery times being reduced by an average of 14 days. The warehouse is an advantage for the domestic market, which will thus have easy access to important stocks of spare parts, which will positively influence the activity of the Arctic service network.

The center will provide spare parts for all products sold by Arctic and Arçelik, mainly for the categories of refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and air conditioners. The parts come from the two Arctic factories in Romania, Găești and Ulmi, from five Arçelik factories in Turkey and China.