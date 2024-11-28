AREI calls for protection of the Democratic and European Path

The Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI) underlined the crucial importance of keeping Romania on the European and transatlantic path.

“At times marked by political uncertainties generated by the results of the first round of the presidential elections, we call on the entire business community, investors and decision-makers to support the continuation of the democratic path and commitment to the European values.

The results of the first round of the presidential elections have generated instability in the financial markets, which was immediately reflected in a higher country risk. The real estate sector, a pillar of the Romanian economy, is directly affected by this volatility, while the lack of predictability affects both current investments and the future plans of potential investors who see Romania as an attractive market. It is crucial to maintain a vigorous economic climate, based on internal stability and a strong partnership with the European Union and NATO.

The AREI Board of Directors strongly believes that only within a functioning democratic system the economy can flourish, to the benefit and prosperity of the entire society. Romania has the opportunity to capitalize on its huge economic potential and exceptional human capital, but this is only possible in a stable and predictable environment, anchored in European and transatlantic values. These elections represent a pivotal moment. Continuing the European course is not only a guarantee for economic stability but also for the security and prosperity of future generations.

The AREI Board of Directors is calling on the entire real estate community, business environment and civil society in Romania to endorse a clear message: the democratic and European alignment are essential for a prosperous future. Now is the time to make a firm commitment in safeguarding democracy, economic stability and Romania’s status as a reliable partner in the international community.

AREI reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding a solid democratic path, the only one that can ensure a sustainable economic development and the necessary stability of the real estate sector. Now is the time for Romania to maintain its choice for progress and democracy, alongside the values that have consolidated its position as a reliable partner in Europe and worldwide,” says AREI press release.