Argus Oil Factory in Constanța Sold to Bulgaria’s Top Oil Producer

Investment fund Infinity has reached an agreement to sell 91.42% of its shares in the vegetable oil producer Argus Constanța to the Bulgarian company Builcom Eood, affiliated with Oliva AD, the largest producer of crude and refined sunflower oil in Bulgaria, reports Profit.ro.
The completion of the deal is subject to certain conditions precedent, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals from the competent authorities in Romania.
The share price will be adjusted based on the companies’ financial position on a set date, relative to an agreed enterprise value of €14.5 million.
Preliminary calculations indicate a share price of approximately 1.85 RON. Based on this indicative valuation and considering the size of Argus’s majority stake, the transaction is expected to exceed €10 million, according to Profit.ro.
Argus Constanța was founded in 1943 as a private company with Romanian capital and was later nationalized in 1948 by the communist regime under the name Intreprinderea Petrolieră Constanța. In 1990, the company was reorganized as a joint-stock company under the name Argus.
