ARIR online discussion: Market Sentiment in COVID-19 times

The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) is organizing today at 10:00hrs an online discussion about the global market sentiment in times of COVID-19 and how linked is the Romanian market to the global trends.

Speakers will provide an overview of the current situation and their views on what to expect from the markets:

• Claire Lavery, Rivel Research & IR Society

• Radu Hanga, President BoD, Bucharest Stock Exchange

• Adrian Tănase, CEO, Bucharest Stock Exchange

• Cristian Popa, Member of the Board, National Bank of Romania

• Johan Meyer, CEO, Franklin Templeton

• Vlad Stoicescu, Strategy and European Compliance Manager, Bucharest Airports National Company

• Dragoș Manolescu, CIO, OTP Asset Management

Moderator: Daniela Șerban, President, ARIR

With Romanian markets following the global mood and being at new bottoms, investment community around the world is bravely navigating crisis times. ARIR will approach the following topics:

What is the global market sentiment?

How linked is Romania to global markets?

Are new bottoms yet to come?

Lesson learned from previous crisis?

Choosing moments to trade?

IPO markets, and what is to be expected?

Measure to recover, what are the time perspectives?

The discussion will be in English. Romania Journal is supporting the event as media partner.

Watch the discussion here.

