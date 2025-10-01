One of Romania’s oldest factories, a Cluj-based company on the brink of collapse, has revoked its dissolution decision made a few months ago and will resume trading on the stock exchange, reports Actualdecluj.ro.

The Cluj-based valve manufacturer Armătura SA published on September 30 in the Official Gazette the shareholders’ decision, taken at a recent Extraordinary General Meeting, to revoke the June AGEA decision regarding the company’s dissolution, “given the erroneous mention regarding the reduction of the company’s net assets (determined as the difference between total assets and total liabilities) to less than half of the subscribed share capital.”

As a result, the causes that led to the suspension of Armătura SA shares from trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange are considered resolved, and trading will resume. Shareholders also decided to reject the dissolution and the initiation of liquidation procedures due to the alleged impossibility of achieving the company’s business objectives.

The factory’s main activity is the manufacture of valves, but since 2021, its primary activity shifted to subleasing commercial and industrial spaces it owned. In December 2021, it sold these properties to Koro Lando Real Estate SRL for €9.5 million, using the proceeds to pay a €5 million debt to the same company, along with the related interest. Koro Lando is a Cluj-based company with zero business and losses of 2,620 RON in 2020, whose majority shareholder is the Austrian company Herz Armaturen Gesmbh, which also controls Armătura SA.

Founded in 1884, Armătura SA has 141 years of activity, making it one of Cluj’s oldest still-operational factories. The factory produced gas, water, and steam valves and has been awarded multiple times, including for a global innovation—the ball valve—in 1934. Between 1949 and 1960, it was Romania’s sole manufacturer of sanitary installation valves. Since 2004, the main shareholder has been Herz Armaturen Austria.