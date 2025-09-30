Romania’s e-commerce sector is expected to reach 3.5% of GDP in 2025, strengthening its position among the Top 10 EU member states by E-GDP, according to the European E-Commerce Report 2025. Romania ranks 9th in Europe and 3rd in Central and Eastern Europe, after Poland and the Czech Republic.

“We are in the Top 10 and have the chance to capitalize on this potential by supporting the digitalization of SMEs and ensuring fair competition conditions for Romanian online stores,” said Cristi Movilă, President of ARMO.

According to the 2025 report, Romania’s online commerce generates a broad economic impact, stimulating the development of courier and postal services, software, digital advertising, and even local goods production. “Online commerce is no longer just a convenience for consumers; it is a real engine of economic and fiscal growth that connects Romania to the European Single Market,” added Cristian Pelivan, Executive Director of ARMO.

Challenges and Opportunities for 2025:

SME Digitalization – Only 12% of Romanian SMEs sell online, below the European average; dedicated programs are needed.

Fair Market Conditions – Non-EU e-commerce pressures Romanian retailers; ARMO supports reforming the EU Customs Code and applying the level playing field principle.

Emerging Technologies – AI is already used for content, customer support, and stock forecasting.

Green Logistics and Sustainability – Opportunities exist to develop locker networks, electric fleets, and integrate SGR mechanisms into online commerce.

At the European level, key trends highlighted by the study include supporting SMEs in digital transformation, fair rules for all players, investments in green logistics, and administrative simplification (e-invoicing, integrated reporting).

The European E-Commerce Report 2025 was prepared by Ecommerce Europe and EuroCommerce, based on contributions from over 25 national e-commerce associations, including ARMO. Further details from the study will be presented by ARMO during E-Commerce Day on October 15, 2025.