ARMO warns: if all non-EU parcels under €150 are not taxed, Romania will process even more parcels for free

The Romanian Association of Online Stores (ARMO) welcomes the initiative of the Ministry of Public Finance to introduce a fixed tax on non-EU parcels under €150, but warns that the proposed exception for parcels processed by Romanian customs authorities could turn a good measure into a major fiscal loophole, quickly exploited by Asian e-commerce giants, without any benefit to the national economy.

An exception with the opposite effect: risk of massive growth in direct imports

The draft law stipulates that the 25 lei tax would not apply if parcel clearance occurs in Romania. Within a few weeks, international giants will redirect massive volumes of shipments that currently pass through other EU member states, turning the exception into an industrial-scale tax avoidance mechanism, paying no additional taxes, solely to process shipments destined for Romania or other member states. As a result, pressure on customs authorities will increase without additional tax revenue to support these administrative efforts.

Contrary to the declared goal of reducing untaxed volumes, non-EU imports would continue to grow exponentially. Romania’s customs capacity would be heavily used without generating additional budget revenue, increasing pressure on the local economy. Experience from other EU countries shows that Asian platforms systematically exploit such legislative loopholes to consolidate their dominance.

“This exception risks turning Romania into an institutionalized tax avoidance route for Asian giants, not a real logistics hub. Non-EU volumes will continue to grow, budget revenues will continue to fall, and the local economy will lose competitiveness,” said Cristi Movilă, President of ARMO.

The core issue remains

The current form of the proposed tax does not address the structural aspects of the non-EU parcel phenomenon: the massive entry of non-compliant products, the avoidance of fiscal and social obligations by Romanian commerce, and the lack of reciprocity in trade relations with third countries.

ARMO data highlights the impact on the national economy:

77% of Romanian retail companies anticipate sales declines over the next 12 months due to international platforms.

75% of them signal a risk of bankruptcy for small local producers.

Over 10 billion lei annually lost due to structural tax evasion (VAT, social security, health contributions, etc.).

“We see the same pattern: regulations trying to correct the market, but created exceptions allow and even fuel the behaviors they target. All these non-EU platforms will focus on exceptions. We will present authorities and decision-makers with arguments and concrete solutions so that a necessary and long-awaited measure does not become a legal tax avoidance route at the expense of the Romanian economy,” stated Cristian Pelivan, Executive Director of ARMO.

A viable technical solution

Courier companies could uniformly collect the tax from international platforms, as they have the best visibility over the non-EU parcels they deliver. For this reason, ARMO considers valid the mechanism in which courier companies collect these taxes, regardless of the parcel’s customs clearance point. Within the decision-making transparency process, ARMO will request the removal of the exception and the adoption of a uniform mechanism capable of generating full revenue for the budget and protecting the local economy from the anti-competitive distortions of international platforms.