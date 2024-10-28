Aro Palace SA announces the official signing of the franchise agreement with a Hyatt affiliate, marking the introduction of the “Hyatt Regency Aro Palace Brasov” to Romania. This significant development follows the Letter of Intent signed in February and solidifies the property’s place within the esteemed Hyatt portfolio.

The next step in bringing this project to life will be the approval of the investment budget by the Shareholders General Assembly. This budget is essential for launching a comprehensive renovation plan that will upgrade Aro Palace to meet the high standards of the Hyatt Regency brand. The investment will focus on modernizing the hotel to align with Hyatt’s renowned hospitality experience, while maintaining the building’s historic charm.

“We have reached this significant milestone in our development strategy. Starting with the changes that our company has underwent beginning with 2023, with the strong support of our dedicated team we are ready now to focus on this investment, which will elevate the guest experience through extensive renovations, blending the property’s historic charm with the refined luxury and renowned service quality that Hyatt is known for. “, said Attila Joós, CEO of Aro Palace S.A.

Takuya Aoyama, Vice President Development at Hyatt, expressed Hyatt’s enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to bring Hyatt Regency to this property in collaboration with Aro Palace S.A. The hotel has been an important part of Brasov’s history, and we look forward to serving the local community and foreign guests alike at this truly unique place. We are confident that the stunning medieval towns and breathtaking nature of Romania will grow our World of Hyatt membership base and lead to further growth for Hyatt in the country.”

The renovation of the Aro Palace Hotel is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with a comprehensive overhaul of all areas. The historic wing of the building will undergo a complete transformation into an executive wing. In total, 250 suites and rooms, along with spa facilities, bars, and business lounges, will be upgraded to meet Hyatt’s international standards, while preserving the hotel’s unique architectural and cultural heritage. Once completed, Hyatt Regency Aro Palace Brasov, will offer a world-class experience for both business and leisure travelers. Throughout the renovation process, the hotel will remain operational, and the official rebranding as Hyatt Regency property is anticipated to take place in 2027.

Marius Moldovan, Executive President of Transilvania Investments, which holds 85% of Aro Palace SA shares, emphasized the importance of the agreement: “This marks a key milestone in Transilvania Investments’ four-year investment strategy. In addition to the benefits this agreement brings to ARO Palace SA and the city of Brașov, it will support long-term growth across various sectors linked to hospitality and serve as a catalyst for regional development in Transylvania. Together with our dedicated teams, we are committed to advancing swiftly through the next stages of this project, which has the potential to become a robust development model for other assets within the fund’s portfolio.”

The consultancy services were provided by winsed.swiss. Dr. Ray Iunius, CEO of the company says: “We feel honoured to contribute to this truly remarkable moment, where Aro Palace is embarking on an exciting new path with Hyatt through this franchise agreement. Our collaboration with Aro Palace has focused on positioning the hotel for ensured long-term success, preserving its rich heritage while aligning it with the global benchmarks of the Hyatt brand.“