AROBS Transilvania Software, an entrepreneurial technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded in the first half of 2025 a performance that highlights the Group’s operational efficiency and financial discipline, as well as its ability to identify and leverage opportunities in high-potential markets and segments. During this period, operating profit increased by 3% compared to H1 2024, reaching 14.2 million lei, while EBITDA amounted to 31.1 million lei, up 8% year-on-year, with a margin of 14%. Net profit reached 10.2 million lei, remaining close to the level registered in the same period last year. In terms of financial performance, in the first half of the year, AROBS posted consolidated revenues of 215.4 million lei, a 4% increase compared to H1 2024.

“The financial results achieved in the first half of 2025, together with the activity carried out during this period, confirm the stability of our business model, diversified across several lines of activity and supported by an active strategy of international expansion and consolidation through acquisitions. Moreover, operational results benefited from the diversification of the project portfolio, the contribution of acquired companies, and the maintenance of a strong delivery capacity in external markets. Therefore, at half-year, we are on the proposed trajectory, meeting the objectives set for this period,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

At business segment level, “Software Services” generated revenues of 141.3 million lei (-15% compared to H1 2024), with the evolution being influenced by the slowdown in the Automotive vertical, which started last year and whose impact was anticipated also in this semester. Nevertheless, the Group sees growth potential in the area of accelerated modernization of software platforms and implementation of AI-based solutions, including in the U.S. market, which is considered a long-term growth driver. The “Software Products” segment recorded revenues of 46.3 million lei, up 23% compared to the same period last year, while the “Integrated Systems” segment advanced strongly, to 27.7 million lei, supported by strategic projects such as the one developed for the National House of Public Pensions.

“The results of the first semester reflect the positive effects of the diversification we have consistently pursued in recent years. The acquired companies and external projects supported EBITDA growth and a solid operating cash flow, while exchange rate volatility influenced net profit levels. The solid cash position and low level of indebtedness provide us with the necessary flexibility to continue our planned investments. At the same time, we are successfully integrating new acquisitions and accelerating international expansion, while maintaining stable profitability even in a less predictable economic context,” stated Bogdan Ciungradi, CFO of AROBS.

In the first half of 2025, AROBS accelerated its local and international expansion through strategic acquisitions. In May, the company completed the acquisition of SVT Electronics, specialized in tachograph data management and analysis solutions, thus strengthening its portfolio of products dedicated to transport and logistics. In June, AROBS acquired 70% of Codingscape, a U.S.-based technology consulting and software development company for enterprise clients, consolidating its presence in the U.S. market. These acquisitions create significant synergies, both for the development of proprietary software products and for expanding the Group’s delivery capacity in international markets.

At the local level, AROBS continued to be involved in the implementation of strategic digitalization projects, such as the one for the National House of Public Pensions. At the same time, the company continued to participate in tenders for digitalization projects, and in July it won a new contract as part of a consortium that will deliver and implement an integrated IT system for the Romanian National Employment Agency (ANOFM), financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Through this project, the company strengthens its role as a strategic technology partner for public administration, with extensive experience in developing complex IT systems that support Romania’s digital transformation and institutional efficiency.

Another strategic project is the one carried out with Babeș-Bolyai University, aimed at streamlining activity and simplifying procedures through the digitalization of 250 internal administrative processes for the benefit of students, as well as the creation of an electronic registry and a digital archive.

AROBS Transilvania Software has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Main Market, Premium Category, since September 25, 2023.