AROBS acquires Enea’s Software Development Services business

AROBS Transilvania Software has announced the signing of a contract for the acquisition of Enea’s Software Development Services business (Enea Services Romania SRL), a subsidiary wholly owned by Enea Software AB whose parent company Enea AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden. Through this transaction, the largest in the company’s history, AROBS will strengthen its Software Services business line by integrating approximately 160 employees into the Group, boosting its presence in Romania and the USA, and growing its customer base across Europe and the United States.

“Our expansion plans are bound to continue this year as well, in line with what we have stated at the time of our listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. We are on our way to strengthening our software development expertise, especially in embedded technologies and enterprise solutions, and expanding in our key markets by carrying-out M&A transactions. We want to assure our investors that we look at exceptional companies with consistent growth, a well-proven management team, and synergies with our goals and culture. Enea’s Software Development Services organization perfectly fits into our vision. We welcome our new colleagues to the larger AROBS family. We are sure that we will continue to add value to our clients together. We are committed to providing the highest levels of expertise and services for all Enea Software Development Services clients and we want to leverage the synergies between both companies.” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

The value of the transaction amounts to EUR 17.9 million to acquire Enea Services Romania SRL. It includes Enea AB’s entire Software Development Services business, which contains operations in the US; local workforce and client contracts. To carry out the transaction, AROBS will use part of the capital raised from BVB investors during the private placement for its shares, which took place in October 2021, and bank financing.

“In AROBS we have found the ideal home for Enea’s Software Development Services business. The divested business will be able to leverage AROBS’ significant international services organization to deliver further value to customers across multiple domains. AROBS will also become a valued supplier of software services to Enea. With this divestment, Enea enhances its focus as a specialist in software products for telecom and cybersecurity, where we see opportunities to challenge established competitors and win market share,” stated Jan Häglund, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enea.

With a total net sale (GAAP) of approximately EUR 12 million in 2021, Enea’s Software Development Services business provides a mix of competencies with full-scope services, including software design and architecture, development, porting, integration, validation, and quality assurance, with expertise in embedded software and outsourced R&D, in a variety of fields such as medical, maritime and embedded devices. The company has helped customers to build solutions that have been deployed in over 20 countries on four continents – Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa.

This current acquisition is AROBS’s second transaction since the public listing announcement, after acquiring Berg Software Timișoara at the end of 2021, and the sixth since 2018.

AROBS continues to implement the expansion plan both nationally and internationally to accelerate its growth and strengthen its position in the markets in which it is present. Since 2018, AROBS has acquired two other companies that complement its Software Services business line: CoSo in the Netherlands and Belgium, and Berg Software Romania. Four other companies joined the Group as part of the Software Products business lines: SAS Grup, SoftManager, and UCMS, from Romania, and Skyshield from Hungary.

=