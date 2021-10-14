AROBS announces intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

AROBS Transilvania Software, a Romanian IT company, announces the intention to float on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company targets for its shares, which will be available under the ticker symbol AROBS, to list on BVB by the end of the year. Before listing, AROBS will carry out a private placement to raise approximately 75 million lei by increasing with 13.62% the company’s share capital. The placement for the new ordinary shares of AROBS will take place this month and will be brokered by BRK Financial Group S.A..

“We managed to create a mix, under a single umbrella, between the software development services and the creation of software solutions. Since 2002, we have started this process of developing solutions where we own the intellectual property. The development of software solutions and products is rooted in our DNA. We are resilient and we adapt to the technologies and needs of the market, with a mindset focused on global development, built by a diverse team in seven locations in the country and seven abroad. We have a start-up mentality, combined with corporate experience. We are European in origin, international in culture, and our activity is constantly expanding. Listing on the stock exchange and conducting corporate operations through the capital market and with the support of investors is a new vehicle for developing our business in the coming years,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

Founded in 1998 by Voicu Oprean, AROBS Transilvania Software specializes in providing customized software solutions based on the latest technologies but also has several software solutions that are already implemented on the Romanian market and in the Central and Eastern Europe. The development of customized solutions for clients is achieved using state-of-the-art web, mobile, embedded, and cloud technologies. All these services are used by global companies in automotive, travel & hospitality, IoT and pharmaceutical fields as well as banking institutions and major companies from various fields of activity. AROBS’ client portfolio, both in the product and service areas, includes over 8,000 companies from 14 countries in Europe, America, and Asia.

Since 2003, the company has been developing its software products and solutions such as TrackGPS, a fleet management and monitoring solution, Optimall, a suite of automation of HoReCa retail and distribution companies, RateWizz – an application dedicated to the hotel industry, as well as a solution for digitalizing textbooks. A few months ago, AROBS launched MonePOS, a mobile POS, contactless and paperless payment solution.

As a result of acquisitions made by AROBS in the last three years, the company also owns the following software products: SASFleet – known as alarma.ro – for GPS monitoring of car fleets (complementary solution of TrackGPS), TrueHR and dpPayroll – solutions for managing human resources and payroll processes, and SoftManager – a CRM solution that works as an extension of an ERP. Through the acquisition of CoSo Benelux in 2018, AROBS opened a new business line in the RPA subsector in logistics and Transport Management System (TMS).

The capital raised from the private placement will be used to acquire other companies in the IT field – software services, fleet management solutions, as well as for business optimization – both nationally and internationally, through which the company will be able to accelerate its growth and strengthen its position in the markets in which it is present. At the same time, AROBS is considering expanding geographically by strengthening its subsidiaries in Germany and the United Kingdom, opening a subsidiary in North America, and developing new expertise and specializations. The company considers that the growing demand for global software services and solutions is a context AROBS could benefit from.

Regarding the shareholding structure of the company, Voicu Oprean holds 72.77% of shares, 10% of shares will be used in the Stock Option Plan, which will be implemented within the company, Cabrio Investment SRL holds 10%, and management and key employees hold 7.21% of AROBS shares. The company has a Board of Directors consisting of three members: Voicu Oprean, Chairman, Mihaela Cleja, member and CFO at the group level, and Răzvan Gârbacea, independent member, who has 20 years of experience in the banking field.

In 2020, AROBS Transilvania Software registered, at the individual level, a turnover of 154.5 million lei, EBITDA of 46.6 million lei, and a net profit of 40.4 million. For 2021, the company estimates revenues at the consolidated level in the AROBS Group of 192.7 million lei and consolidated EBITDA of 52.8 million lei.