AROBS Engineering, part of AROBS Group, announced the deployment of the testing phase for the AlertBox prototype devices created during their latest Research and Development (R&D) project, funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) as part of the Business Applications and Space Solutions (BASS) programme. AlertBox by AROBS prototype connects two global satellite constellation systems (Starlink and Iridium) to the national emergency response systems.

The AROBS AlertBox prototype tackles a societal pain point by addressing emergency communication challenges in the event of t GSM coverage failure during a catastrophic event in isolated, remote, or busy urban areas. The product is a stand-alone unit connected via satellite with a centralised, secure server. The server, in turn, will communicate with local and national entities providing 112 and E-alert services.

The first AlertBox prototype devices will be placed for testing in Cluj-Napoca and other locations of Cluj County, Romania, for approximately six months.

“We are proud to have reached this pivotal phase of the AlertBox project. It is a key part of our strategic vision to establish a robust presence in the European market as a leading R&D technology provider. This project addresses a critical issue that can strongly impact all communities, particularly those in remote areas. Our primary objective is to enforce the resilience of these communities in the face of catastrophic events,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS Engineering performed a complex research and development process for the AlertBox prototype project to deliver access to E-alert messages and emergency lines in environments lacking reliable GSM (Global System for Mobile Communication).

“The AlertBox prototype project represents a significant step in our R&D capabilities. This project uses low-orbit solutions on the ground to help address the challenges of the lack of dependable GSM. While we develop and test this product, we are looking to create effective ways to better official communication in areas that could be greatly affected when traditional networks fall short“, stated Cosmin Stanciu, Aerospace Business Group Manager, AROBS Engineering.

Unlike many other personal communication systems, the AlertBox prototype is robust and built to withstand the outdoor environment, under thermal and physical shocks. It is designed to be accessible to the general public – especially for situations where citizens do not own expensive state-of-the-art mobile devices that allow direct connection to satellite systems. In addition, through AlertBox, the beneficiary – the public authority – can opt for internet access via Starlink and Iridium connection.

It will ensure emergency communication in critical situations when communication channels and/ or energy supply systems are compromised. It will save lives and reduce economic losses in pressing occurrences such as natural or unnatural disasters resulting from human activity. The partner in this project is the Box2M, also from Romania.

The project team at AROBS Engineering aims to identify funding sources to develop version 2.0 of the prototype, which is intended to connect to the Galileo system and incorporate video and infrared cameras. AlertBox 2.0 would be capable of autonomously detecting emergency situations and sending alert messages, powered by an AI algorithm.