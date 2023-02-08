AROBS names new CFO

AROBS Transilvania Software technology company announced the appointment of Bogdan Ciungradi as Group Chief Financial Officer.

“Our desire to consolidate the financial department at the level of the AROBS group came considering the growth stage in which we have been since the second half of 2021. The M&A transactions we carried out during this period, through which we brought new entrepreneurs who want to develop their businesses with our support, have increased the activity in terms of diversification and complexity. Our group is actively involved on several levels, both in terms of industries, software products, and services provided, as well as the number of countries in which we operate, which has reached nine locations. Considering the multitude of benefits, the challenges brought by the companies that have become part of AROBS, and the prospect of other future transactions, we are glad that we consolidated our financial department by bringing a CFO with significant experience in the field. Bogdan meets all the qualities we wanted for this position, so we welcome him to the AROBS family. We are convinced that his arrival will support us in this stage of the group’s development,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

Bogdan Ciungradi is an executive with 25 years of experience in the financial and operating field. During his professional career, he held various management positions in companies such as Noriel Group, Țiriac Imobiliare, SIVECO Romania, and Flanco, where he contributed to their business optimization and financial processes. He followed the ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) program.

Before joining AROBS, Bogdan Ciungradi was the CEO of Noriel Group. In the management positions in Flanco, Siveco, and Noriel, he coordinated the relationship with investors – mostly investment funds and corporate governance processes.

“The AROBS Group is one of the most dynamic entities in the field of technology in Romania, and I want to contribute, together with my colleagues, to the effective implementation of the Group’s development strategy, preserving both the entrepreneurial spirit and consolidating the corporate governance processes,” stated Bogdan Ciungradi, CFO of AROBS Transilvania Software.

As CFO of AROBS, Bogdan Ciungradi will be responsible for coordinating the activity of the financial department and streamlining operations to stimulate financial performance at the group level. At the same time, he will be involved in the process regarding the transfer of AROBS shares on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, an objective that the company aims to achieve this year.