ARSENAL RESIDENCE Phase II: Premium Living Near Sub Arini Park
COMPA SA, an auto parts manufacturer in Romania, with local capital, announces the second phase of the ARSENAL Residence project, a large-scale residential project located in the heart of Sibiu, right next to the Sub Arini park. The total investment will exceed 30 million euros, confirming the company’s strategy of portfolio diversification and active involvement in the urban development of the city.
With a total area of 29,702 sq m, ARSENAL Residence will be developed in three phases. The first phase is already completed and includes four buildings with 10 apartments each. The second phase is already 30% sold and includes four buildings with 17 apartments each, along with three commercial spaces. The third phase, currently in design, will add an additional residential area and modern office buildings to the complex. The second phase of the development includes the construction of 68 apartments with 2, 3 and 4 rooms, including penthouses, complemented by commercial spaces on the ground floor, which will subsequently serve various service or trade functions configured according to market demand.
