Artmark Auction House expands to Croatia and Bulgaria

The auction house A10 by Artmark announces the opening, during November 2022, of two branches, one in Bulgaria in Sofia, the other in Croatia in Zagreb.

A10 auction houses, opened in Sofia and Zagreb, are to carry out a professional activity of cultural promotion by organizing thematic exhibitions and auctions of art and collectibles. The first art auctions, dedicated to Croatian and Bulgarian national, historical and contemporary art, will be held on the Artmark Live 2.0 platform in the spring-summer of 2023.

Artmark aims to contribute, through the valuation system specific to the public art auction framework, to the modern and transparent organization of neighboring art markets and to the aggregation of a cultural economy representative of the art and history specific to the East of the European Union. At the same time, the integration will allow the recovery and return of works of art and collectibles to the economic and cultural circuit, thus contributing to the restoration of the natural circuit of works of art in society, which communism destroyed in our country, in Bulgaria and in Croatia, and which it has been preserved intact, in pluralistic, liberal and democratic frameworks only in the West of the European Union. We see our action as a contribution to restoring this pluralistic and liberal unity of a Europe of freedom and creativity.