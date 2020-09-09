Astra Arad to deliver 100 new trams to Bucharest

Astra Vagoane Călători, the wagon factory based in Arad, western Romania, will deliver 100 new trams to the Bucharest public transportation authority after the Bucharest Court of Appeal had rejected the appeal filed by the Bucharest City Hall in this respect, according to clubferoviar.ro.

So, the joint venture by Astra Vagoane Călători (Romania) and RRC Qingdao Sifang (China) is assigned to deliver 100 trams for the Romanian Capital.

The Bucharest City Hall has to pay RON 840 for those 100 ASTRA tramways.

In the open tender on the acquisition of new trams in Bucharest, Astra Arad had initially won the auction, but Bucharest City Hall has challenged it to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

The city hall led by Gabriela Firea would have wanted a Turkish company, Durmazlar to deliver the trams, but the National Council of Solving Appeals argued that Durmazlar should have been rejected from the start and should not have been allowed to take part in the public tender.

Astra Vagoane Arad is also delivering trams to other cities, such as Cluj Napoca, Galati, Oradea and Arad.