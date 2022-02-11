Atos Romania to hire 1,000 IT specialists in 2022

Atos Romania, the local subsidiary of the French company Atos, with over 3,000 employees on the local market at present, announces plans to recruit over 1,000 IT specialists by the end of 2022, of which 400 are juniors. The company is looking for graduates, but also experienced people from all cities, the employees will work in a mostly remote system. The announcement was made in the presence of Her Excellency Mrs. Laurence Auer, Ambassador of France to Romania.

Atos Romania ended 2021 with over 3,000 employees in its headquarters in Bucharest, Brasov, Iasi and Timisoara, its specialists serving more than 300 customers in 15 countries. The company has partnerships with strong defense, cybersecurity, science and health institutions, being one of the most important French organizations on the Romanian market.

This year, Atos aims to attract more than 1,000 IT professionals locally, both young at the beginning of their tech careers, as well as seniors and professionals with experience in R&D, Cybersecurity, Application Development, Big Data and Security, High performance computers, Data Center and Hosting, Systems Applications and Products, Cloud Enterprise Solutions, Digital Workplace. We are also looking for young graduates to join Atos Academies, especially for CyberSecurity, Cloud, Application Management, SAP and DevOps.

In a digital context accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, both the recruitment process and the activity of Atos Romania employees will take place mainly in a remote system.

French ambassador in Bucharest, Laurence Auer, has visited the Atos’ HQs in Timișoara on Thursday.

“Atos is one of the most successful French tech organizations, Romania being a strong development center for the company, our specialists contributing to the largest Atos projects globally. The visit of Mrs. Ambassador honors us and makes us responsible in our future plans that include a sustainable development in the local business environment “, said Catalina Dodu, Country Manager Atos Romania.