Atu Tech relocates to a new location, following EUR 1 M investment

Atu Tech, an online store of security systems in Romania, completes an investment of over 1 million euros, as a result of which it doubles the product storage space and moves the company headquarters to an easily accessible location from Sibiu, on the Independenta industrial platform. The investment is part of the strategy to support the growth of the Atu Tech business in the context of the high demand for security products in the market.

“The decision to expand the commercial space and move to a new location is doubled by the increase in the number of employees and the expansion of the product range. The final objective was to generate storage capacities for items as diverse as possible from the main categories of interest, such as video surveillance, gate automation, smart home systems, alarm or fire systems, and to be able to quickly develop new business lines, such as the new range of photovoltaic systems. With the launch of the new category, we brought to the market equipment from the most famous brands of photovoltaic systems, such as: Afore, Growatt, HUAWEI, Canadian Solar, Longi, Trina Vertex and many others”, says Sorin Felea, director of Atu Tech, noting that the new investment is meant to take the business to another level.

The new location and new storage space also allow for a 50% increase in inventory. The new location allows the activity to be carried out on a total area of ​​1,500 square meters, with the possibility of expansion by another 2,000 square meters. And the location for the new headquarters was strategically chosen, as it allows easy access to and from the highway, which is only 500 meters away.