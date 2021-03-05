Austrian firm wins auction for the section 4 of the Pitesti-Sibiu highway

The fourth section of the Pitesti-Sibiu highway, between Curtea de Argeș and Tigveni, has been assigned after a public tender to the Austrian company Porr, according to Pro Infrastructure Association.

“It is the same company that is currently working on the first section of the motorway (Sibiu-Boita)”, said Transports minister Catalin Drula, as quoted by Digi 24.

The minister said that the contract might be signed this month, if there are no appeals submitted within the next 10 days. “It is a section in a very difficult area, which is prone to landslides. Although it measures only 10 km, it is essential, for it has a 1.3-km tunnel crossing Valea Argeșului and Valea Topologului,” Drulă explained.

The minister added that construction works for the fifth section of the Pitesti-Sibiu Highway will start this spring, while the 2nd and 3rd sections are in the public tender procedure.