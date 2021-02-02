Automobile Dacia extends the 69,000 sqm of logistics space rented from Globalworth

Automobile Dacia, the largest Romanian car manufacturer, extended its lease for the 69,000 sqm occupied in Pitești Industrial Park, a project owned by Globalworth, under the umbrella of the Globalworth Industrial sub-brand. The leasing contract for Pitesti Industrial Park has been extended for a period of 10 years.

Located in Oarja, Argeș County, only 10 km from Pitești, on the A1 highway, Automobile Dacia has organised and implemented specific processes for after-sales logistics of car parts and accessories since 2010 in Pitești Industrial Park. The modern warehousing complex consists of a single–roof warehouse unit completed and leased solely to one of Groupe Renault’s largest spare parts and accessories distribution centres outside of France.

“We are honoured to extend our leasing contract with Automobile Dacia, one of the most trusted and respected brands in Romania. We would like to thank them for their trust and our good collaboration! The fact that the largest Romanian car producer chose our industrial services motivates us to continue the Globalworth Industrial activity at the highest standards. We are committed to working in the same way as we did from the very beginning and strengthen this partnership from year to year”, said Mihai Zaharia, Head of Investments Globalworth Romania and Group Capital Markets Director.

Developed on a total surface of 16.2 hectares, the project received a Green Edge Certification, proving the company’s interest in utility savings and building green, adding value to the tenants’ experience.

In addition to the logistics collaboration, in 2019 Globalworth began a long-term collaboration with the French group in the office sector as well, providing an optimal office space solution. The company’s headquarters in Romania, Renault Bucharest Connected, located in the western part of Bucharest, spans over 58,000 sqm and includes office space and a design centre. Renault Bucharest Connected has excellent access, being located near public transport routes serving the whole of Bucharest. The building also provides easy access to Pitesti Industrial Park and to the Renault Technical Center at Titu via the A1 freeway.

The Automobile Dacia leasing transaction is the largest in the Globalworth Industrial portfolio in 2020. Currently, the Globalworth Industrial portfolio, Globalworth’s logistics and light industrial sub-brand, spreads over an area of 233,098 square meters, in different areas in Romania such as Bucharest, Timișoara, Constanța and Pitești. Among the last-mile projects that consolidate the company’s logistics and industrial activities there are Pitești Industrial Park, Chitila Logistics Hub, Constanța Business Park and Timișoara Industrial Park.