Autonom to buy Țiriac Operating Lease

Autonom and the Țiriac Group have signed an agreement for the acquisition of Țiriac Operating Lease (Premium Leasing SRL) – a business with annual revenues of over 80 million lei and assets worth over 200 million lei. Thus, two of the most important companies with fully Romanian capital in the operational leasing services market, with compatible visions in terms of customer focus, are advancing to a new stage in building a stronger business in the mobility sector.

“The global mobility market is changing rapidly, including through consolidation. We believe that the future of mobility will be defined by integrated, agile and sustainable companies. Țiriac Operating Lease is a company with a vision similar to ours: to offer Romanian clients personalized and flexible services, which help to optimize business in an increasingly volatile context. Through the new partnership, Țiriac Operating Lease customers will have access to a wide range of mobility services nationwide. At the same time, we consider that together with the other companies within the Țiriac Group – importers, car dealers and authorized services – to build a long-term commercial partnership, with beneficial synergies for local customers “, said Dan Ștefan, co – founder of Autonom Group.

Through this step, Autonom strengthens its position on the operational leasing market in Romania and significantly exceeds the threshold of 10,000 cars.

In July 2018, Autonom also acquired the operational leasing division within Banca Transilvania, also laying the foundations of a distribution partnership through which the bank’s customers can have access to the mobility services provided by the companies from the Autonom Group. The transaction will be completed in the first part of this year, after receiving the approval of the Competition Council. The consultants involved were RTPR and Taxhouse for Autonom, respectively Filip & Company for Grupul Țiriac.