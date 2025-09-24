Autovit.ro Report: EV & Hybrid Supply Up, Buyers More Selective

Autovit.ro, a Romanian online auto platform, presents a detailed analysis of the electric and hybrid car market listed on the platform between June and August 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

The data reveals a richer supply, with positive indicators regarding the number of listings and total transaction value, but also a significant drop in the number of views, suggesting that buyers’ preferences are adapting to new economic and social realities.

Market Value and Listing Dynamics

The total value of electric and hybrid cars listed on Autovit.ro rose in summer 2025 to €185.8 million, compared to €179.6 million during the same period last year.

The number of electric and hybrid car listings saw a notable 7.6% increase, from 5,392 listings in summer 2024 to 5,803 in the same period of 2025. Monthly dynamics show interesting variations: June 2025 recorded the most spectacular growth, +26.8% compared to June 2024. July saw moderate growth, from 1,948 to 2,049 listings, while August marked a decline, from 1,740 to 1,594 listings.

Preferred Brands: Toyota Remains Leader, BMW and Hyundai Accelerate

The brand ranking is dominated by Toyota, which strengthened its leading position with 1,200 listings in 2025 (21% of the total) compared to 1,051 (19%) in 2024. Mercedes-Benz holds second place with 801 listings (14%) in 2025, slightly up from 730 (14%) in 2024.

BMW, however, recorded the highest percentage growth among the top brands, rising from 556 to 711 listings (+27.9%). Hyundai also advanced, climbing to fourth place with 331 listings (+25.9%), surpassing Volvo, which dropped to 285 listings (5%) in summer 2025.

Renault (198 listings, 3%) and Kia (188 listings, 3%) entered the top 10, while Lexus and Tesla disappeared from the 2025 ranking.

Drop in Views but Toyota Holds Strong

Although listings increased, views dropped by 37.5%, from over 5.3 million in summer 2024 to over 3.3 million in summer 2025. This trend may indicate a more mature market, where Romanians are more selective in their searches.

Toyota also leads in views, with over 732,500 visits (22% of the total) in 2025. BMW and Mercedes-Benz complete the podium, with over 440,000 and 342,000 views, respectively.

Corolla: The Uncontested Star

The model ranking shows a major shift: Toyota Corolla jumped from second to first place in 2025, with 329 listings compared to 218 last year. The 51% increase marks the strongest performance among all models analyzed.

C-HR remained stable with 298 listings, while RAV4 rose from 183 to 245 (+34%). The entry of the Mercedes-Benz GLC into the top, with 158 listings, reflects diversification in the premium segment. BMW 5 Series also grew, albeit more moderately (+10.7%).

“The Autovit.ro analysis confirms a decisive stage in the evolution of Romania’s electric and hybrid vehicle market. We see not only quantitative growth—with over 5,800 listings—but also remarkable qualitative development, with a broader range of brands and the emergence of new models across price segments. At the same time, consumer behavior reflects a much more informed and calculated approach: buyers carefully evaluate the price-performance ratio, real range, and compatibility with the charging infrastructure. This evolution toward a more sophisticated yet stable market shows that Romania is approaching European standards in electric mobility adoption,” said Sorin Bălan, Senior Head of Commercial Operations.

Plug-in Hybrids Become the Dominant Segment

When analyzing engine types, a significant shift in consumer preferences emerges. Plug-in hybrid vehicles became the main category in 2025 with 2,619 listings, rising 25% from 2,093 in 2024. Traditional hybrids came second with 2,273 listings, a modest increase from 2,200 in summer 2024. Fully electric vehicles remained last, dropping from 1,099 listings in 2024 to 911 in 2025.

Body Types: SUVs, Romanians’ Favorite

SUVs accounted for 56% of total listings in summer 2025, compared to 53% in 2024, and attracted over 55% of total views. The growth confirms Romanians’ appetite for larger, versatile cars suited to local roads. Sedans came second with 1,182 listings, while compact cars gained popularity, rising to 448 listings in 2025 from 382 in 2024.

Focus on New Cars and Price Segments

Another notable trend is the rise in listings for recently manufactured cars. In summer 2025, 553 vehicles produced that year and 537 from 2024 were listed, together attracting just over 690,000 views. Meanwhile, 2021 models dominate the market, with over 1,250 listings and more than 733,000 views.

This reflects strong interest in both very new cars and those 3–4 years old, considered optimal in terms of price-quality ratio.

Romanians are also gravitating strongly toward the €10,000–€25,000 segment, which registered 2,385 listings in summer 2025 (41% of total) and over 1.47 million views (44% of total). The mid-range €25,000–€40,000 segment grew slightly in supply (1,905 listings) but dropped in views (just over 1 million).

The premium segment (over €40,000) showed a slight decline: 1,251 listings in summer 2025, compared to 1,331 in 2024, with only 677,000 views versus 1.3 million last year.

Sales data shows that 45% of transactions were completed in the €10,000–€25,000 segment, 34% in the €25,000–€40,000 range, and 17% for cars priced above €40,000.