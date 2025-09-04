AVAIO Digital Partners (AVAIO Digital) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Schneider Electric to purchase switchgear, PDUs, UPSs and chillers in advance of starting construction at four new AI-ready data center campuses across the U.S.

The AVAIO-Schneider collaboration supports the integration of sophisticated data center technologies, enhancing the reliability and efficiency of AVAIO’s facilities and setting the stage for AVAIO Digital’s expansion in the North American market.

Schneider Electric’s deep knowledge in AI load characterization, combined with a track record in integrating renewable energy with traditional power generation, and utility connections are key elements of successful time-to-power project deployment, which enables large scale data centers to accelerate the rate at which they build out capacity. Schneider Electric’s products are made with sustainability in mind and adhere to EcoDesign principles, which allows customers to reduce embedded carbon and emissions from an operations perspective.

Beyond deployment, Schneider Electric’s implementation of condition-based maintenance models and data-driven predictive analytics ensures AVAIO’s infrastructure operates at peak performance throughout the entire lifecycle. This proactive strategy reduces both planned and unplanned downtime, extends equipment longevity, and lowers operational costs and risk at a systems level – not only on day one, but continuously over decades of data center utilization.

AVAIO is now well positioned to bring new data center capacity online in 2026 to serve the growing compute needs of customers while benefitting the communities and local economies in which we operate. We are also investing in onsite, behind-the-meter utility-scale solar generation at several campuses, responding to the industry focus on powering their AI infrastructure needs directly from renewable sources.”

“Our collaboration with AVAIO Digital is focused on enabling customers to deploy their critical IT infrastructure rapidly at the heart of a new-generation of data center campuses that uniquely address the needs of AI. We share a common vision of placing energy efficiency and reliability at the core of our approach to customers and look forward to deepening our collaboration as AVAIO’s footprint grows,” said Vandana Singh, Senior Vice President of Data Center Business at Schneider-Electric.