Avangarde Group May Take Over Nordis Business in Romania

Nordis Group announced on Monday the intention of the Avangarde group of companies to take over the Nordis business, noting that, in the current context of Nordis Group companies, “bringing in a strategic investor represents a realistic and sustainable solution to maximize the chances of recovering the amounts invested by creditors.”

“We are interested in taking over the Nordis business and, as a result, we have submitted a letter of intent for Nordis Mamaia SRL and Nordis Management SRL, the main companies in the group. We have begun the due diligence process and hope to make a decision by the end of this year,” said Ștefan Unchiașu, Avangarde administrator, quoted Monday in a press release.

According to him, the final decision will be made following detailed legal, technical, and financial-accounting analyses, subject to the approval of the General Assembly of Creditors of the two companies regarding the letters of intent. “We want to fully capitalize on this business opportunity and take the Avangarde Group to the next level. We have been active for over 15 years in the real estate market, completing and delivering more than 5,000 apartments so far, and today we have another 1,500 apartments under development in Bucharest and surrounding areas,” added Ștefan Unchiașu.

In turn, Emanuel Poștoacă, special administrator of Nordis, noted that “it is admirable that a developer of this caliber intends to take over Nordis.” He added: “I am glad that the development potential of the Nordis Group has the chance to be leveraged by a Romanian entrepreneur with relevant experience in the real estate sector.”

The Nordis scandal

On February 4, 11 people were detained, including Laura Vicol and Vladimir Ciorbă, accused of forming an organized criminal group, embezzlement with particularly serious consequences, money laundering, tax evasion, fraud with particularly serious consequences, and deliberately misreporting taxes, duties, or contributions, resulting in the unlawful reimbursement or compensation of sums from the consolidated general budget — all committed continuously.

The following day, the Romanian Police announced that, in the Nordis case, precautionary seizure had been imposed on 201 properties — apartments and houses — as well as five commercial spaces, 22 plots of land, 11 cars, shares, and equities. Additionally, 48 bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies were blocked.

- Advertisement -

On August 22, DIICOT representatives responded to statements made by former Justice Minister Stelian Ion about the stagnation of the Nordis investigation, presenting the activities carried out so far and stressing that the investigation “is progressing swiftly, with evidence being collected consistently to uncover the truth.”

“The judicial expertise required in this case will be ordered by DIICOT prosecutors after the completion of hearings of the injured parties and after the administration and corroboration of the existing evidence,” the cited source said.

The same source specified that, in the criminal case involving charges of forming an organized criminal group, embezzlement with particularly serious consequences, money laundering, tax evasion, fraud with particularly serious consequences, and deliberate misreporting of tax obligations to obtain undue reimbursements or compensations from the state budget, the following activities have been carried out since February 3, 2025:

unsealing of tens of thousands of documents in the presence of the persons from whom they were seized;

forensic searches of 230 electronic devices, including high-capacity servers;

hearings of more than 2,000 individuals in various procedural capacities (including over 600 injured parties);

compilation of a criminal investigation file currently totaling more than 400 volumes.

“The criminal investigation activities are carried out daily, with strict respect for the rights of all parties involved. We note that criminal complaints are still being registered with DIICOT, but some of the injured parties reside abroad, which requires additional time to schedule their hearings. The necessary judicial expertise will be ordered by prosecutors after the hearings of injured parties are completed and after the administration and corroboration of the existing evidence, since this type of evidence requires that all relevant materials be made available to designated experts, including those proposed by the parties, in order to reach complete and objective conclusions,” DIICOT stated.

“We reiterate the institution’s commitment to resolve cases within its jurisdiction swiftly and professionally, based solely on the evidence collected and with strict adherence to the principle of legality and the procedural rights of all participants,” the institution concluded.