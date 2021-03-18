Avison Young Romania names new Head of Workplace Advisory and Project Management

Canadian commercial real-estate advisor Avison Young has recruited Andrei Voica, who will lead the Workplace Advisory and Project Management services in Romania.

“I am very proud to have a professional of Andrei’s caliber joining our company. He is one of the most experienced and highly-appreciated specialists in Workplace Advisory and Office Fitout Project Management on our local market. His arrival comes at a moment of tremendous transformation in our industry when clients require a new way of thinking and an innovative approach to tackle the most challenging questions regarding their workplace strategy,” stated David Canta, Managing Director of Avison Young Romania. “Our goal is to ultimately help our clients use their office as a tool to generate competitive advantage,” added David Canta.

Before joining Avison Young, Andrei Voica held the position of Project Management and Workplace Advisory Director at Colliers International Romania, being responsible with the sales activity, team management, as well as the development and implementation strategies of the department. During his career, he advised and implemented projects totalling more than 400.000 sqm, for over 50 leading international tenants active in Romania. With 14 years of experience in Office Fitout Project Management, Architectural Design and Building Consultancy, Andrei Voica is also reputed on the Romanian office market for introducing and developing the Workplace Solutions service, starting with 2013. This service saw a steady demand in the years prior to the pandemic, since several companies took the opportunity to appoint a consultant that examines and develops customized new-way-of-working strategies.

“I am dedicated to a long-term plan with Avison Young. It is a bold step which I take with great confidence, since we will be able to truly provide an integrated full-service platform, partnering with our Clients to achieve their goals. The local team’s proactive and client-focused approach is driven by collaboration and global insight, but equally, it is fueled by strong local market expertise,” said Andrei Voica. Regarding the recent trends in the industry and the new hybrid of work-from-home and work-from-the-office, Andrei Voica added: “A significant number of global and local organizations have started to prioritize and contract the Workplace Advisory service, as an outcome of the Covid-19 impact. Now is the most appropriate moment for companies to strategically rethink the way their organization works and to define what workplace mix suits best to the new way of working. Moving forward, there will be a stronger focus on creating a highly adaptable work environment and combining various working-styles.”