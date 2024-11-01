Axel Johnson Inc. Acquires La Fântâna S.R.L.

Axel Johnson Inc. (AJI) announces today that it has acquired La Fântâna S.R.L., a market-leading water solution provider in Central and Eastern Europe, from Oresa Ventures. The acquisition aligns with AJI’s long-term growth initiatives, expands the Water Quality family of businesses within the group, and will increase exposure to high-growth market segments. Specifically, La Fântâna will become a part of AJI’s Kinetico Inc. expanding Kinetico’s water business with new products, services, and access to new geographies.

La Fântâna, founded in 2000 by Cristian Amza, is a leading provider of water and coffee solutions for the commercial, office and residential markets. La Fântâna operates today in Romania and Serbia with 1,000 employees, owned water sources, bottling plants, and service centers which allow the company to serve the entire business value chain and offer its clients the highest standards in terms of products and services.

“The agreement will bring together companies with a common culture and complementary expertise in offering products and services in the Water Quality industry to a broad set of clients in the commercial, office, and residential space. I am excited about expanding Axel Johnson’s family of businesses and accelerating the positive societal impact of our family of companies in a sector as critical as water” said AJI’s CEO and President Sara Greenstein.

“La Fântâna is a well-run company, with strong leadership and a professional, dedicated workforce. We look forward to leveraging the shared capabilities of both La Fântâna and Kinetico to deliver better solutions to a broad set of customers and unlock growth in key markets” noted Ana Garcia, President and CEO of Kinetico.

“Joining the AJI family is a major – and exciting – leap forward for La Fântâna, for its customers, employees and shareholders; one of the most important in its 24 years of existence. Not only because it puts the company in a position to leverage highly unique and valuable know-how from a strategic investor, particularly in our ground- breaking water treatment solutions and systems – but also because it helps consolidate La Fântâna’s leading market position and enhance our vision for the future” said Cristian Amza CEO of La Fântâna.