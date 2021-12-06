Azomures temporarily stops fertilizer production due to high methane gas price

Romanian fertilizer plant Azomures in Targu Mures has announced today that it will start preparations to temporarily cease the production activities, in the context of rising energy and gas prices.

“The high price level demanded by suppliers for the main raw material, methane gas, no longer allows us to sustainably continue the activity. As a result, other industrial platforms have completely shut down or severely curtailed production at European level. The resuming of the activity depends on the price of methane gas and its availability in the market “, Harri Kiiski, general manager of Azomureş said as quoted by RFI.

The suspension of the activity will have though no immediate effect on the employees. “We maintain the normal work schedule, we will focus on maintenance work that can be performed in the cold, we will secure and maintain critical equipment and we will continue to carry out the projects in which we are involved. We expect January and February to be the critical periods we have to overcome, although the uncertain situation on the gas market determines us to remain flexible throughout the first quarter of 2022,” the GM explained.

Azomureş is one of the largest consumers of natural gas in Romania, with approximately 10% of national consumption. The producer, with a turnover of 1.8 billion lei in 2020, supplies 50% of the fertilizers used in Romanian farms and ensures the constant supply of a large number of companies from other industries.