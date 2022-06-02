Baker Tilly South East Europe names new Country Managing Partner for Romania

The international consulting firm Baker Tilly South East Europe, part of Baker Tilly International, appointed Serge R. Gonvers as Country Managing Partner for Romania. His appointment is part of the firm’s strategy to consolidate and develop its presence in Romania.

Serge Gonvers, Country Managing Partner Baker Tilly Romania: „The financial consulting and advisory services market in Romania has reached a high level of sophistication and competitiveness in recent years, requiring an ever increasing specialized and complex expertise. As solutions-oriented professionals, we want in the next period to further consolidate our presence on the local and regional market and capitalize on our strengths in financial services or support in the M&A advisory process also mentioning tax services offered by our office in Bucharest, thus responding to the increasingly specific expectations of existing or future clients.”

Baker Tilly is a full-fledged accounting and consulting firm that specializes in auditing, tax and advisory. With its experienced and highly competent team of the Bucharest office and access to more through its regional and international network, Baker Tilly has the global coverage and local expertise needed to provide services at the level of specialization and complexity required by the current market.

Serge Gonvers, Country Managing Partner Baker Tilly Romania: “Our Bucharest office recently marked over 20 years of activity. Our history is the base for the construction we are further undertaking as strong believers in empowering people building our future and the future of the market. We are proud to have developed alliance partners in the main cities of Romania which are Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Iasi and Timisoara”

Swiss citizen established in Romania since 1994, Serge Gonvers boasts over 35 years of professional experience in finance and business management gained within multinational corporations in Romania and around the Globe. As a Partner in top 10 Romanian consultancy and advisory firms, including his own one, he has been advising and supporting a number of foreign and local corporations and entrepreneurs for their developments in industrial, commercial or real estate fields.

Chartered Accountant and Financial Auditor, member of CECCAR, CAFR and ASPAAS, Serge is also an Associate Professor within the Bucharest Faculty of Business Administration (ASE-FABIZ) and member of the Board of the French Chamber of Commerce in Romania (CCIFER) as well as in several non-profit organizations in the cultural or charitable fields.