Banca Transilvania, IBM Global Business Services and Qualitance Partner in Digital Transformation Using the FlowX.AI Technology Platform

IBM Global Business Services is a leading System Integrator (SI) and technology partner for delivering solutions at scale.

The new FlowX.AI platform initially created by QUALITANCE accelerates digital processes and experiences.

IBM Global Business Services (GBS), the services and consultancy arm of IBM, and QUALITANCE have been selected by Banca Transilvania to deliver an integrated, unified, and scalable digital solution that creates omnichannel and AI-driven experiences for customers and employees. The new solution was developed on the FlowX.AI technology platform.

The FlowX.AI platform initially created by QUALITANCE helps Banca Transilvania redesign, simplify, and automate digital interactions between employees and customers, accelerating current operations and future digital developments. The three partners – BT, IBM GBS and QUALITANCE have implemented the FlowX.AI platform and integrated it with multiple existing systems.

The first digital solution developed on top of FlowX.AI will be scaled across the bank’s entire network of over 500 branches. The scalable, integrated digital solution provides a single, unified, AI-powered front-end, centralizing and automating internal processes in hyper-intuitive collaborative flows. This solution enables Banca Transilvania employees to work easier, smarter, and faster, ultimately benefiting customers who enjoy a simplified, hassle-free experience when performing banking operations.

“We welcome Banca Transilvania’s shared vision for the future of digital banking and we are excited to meet our partner’s needs with the most advanced multi-experience development platform in financial services. At the same time, we are thrilled that our partnership of over 10 years with IBM is expanding into one of our most ambitious projects to date,” states Ioan Iacob, QUALITANCE co-founder and FlowX.AI CEO.

“We are proud to be on this digital transformation journey with Banca Transilvania,” said Hary Olaru, Senior Partner – Client Service Leader CICs EMEA, Global Business Services. “The capabilities of IBM GBS along with the deep industry and technical expertise delivered by our local experts in Romania will further help Banca Transilvania innovate and serve clients while also addressing critical infrastructure requirements and regulatory compliance specific to the financial industry. We are ready to develop this successful partnership and continue to provide value-added support and innovative solutions to Banca Transilvania,” added Olaru.

“Using the FlowX.AI platform means adopting the most advanced technologies that help us reduce the operational complexity, with positive effects for both customers and employees. Aside from the progress we made in digital transformation, developing this new solution has been a learning experience for us – as a bank and a team. We thank our partners, IBM GBS and QUALITANCE,” stated Leontin Toderici, Deputy CEO & Chief Operations Officer Banca Transilvania.

FlowX.AI revolutionizes the way large enterprises from industries such as banking & financial services, telecommunications, oil & gas or media, build and deliver digital interactions. The platform helps companies develop highly scalable, intuitive digital interfaces faster than existing alternatives, and harness the power of AI and behavioral design.

Based on a novel and hyper scalable architecture, coupled with a large library of reusable components and Artificial Intelligence at every level of the platform, FlowX.AI accelerates the development of new digital functionalities allowing complex banking modules to be implemented in just 10 weeks.

The user interface layer of the platform creates hyper-intuitive interactions – combining elements of behavioral design and AI algorithms that guide users, optimizing users’ time and effort, and eliminating the need for training even for non-digital-native users.

IBM also provides Banca Transilvania with multiple cloud and security solutions, which contribute to safe and easy access to banking services.