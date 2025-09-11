Baneasa Airport to Be Modernized with New Terminal

Aurel Vlaicu – Băneasa Airport will be modernized and expanded over the next 10 years, according to a Government Decision. Air traffic at Băneasa Airport has increased 40-fold over the past three years, and the airport is expected to reach full capacity in 2026.

The Government Decision’s explanatory note, reviewed by HotNews, states that for Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, Romania’s General Transport Master Plan includes the following projects:

Modernization of the takeoff and landing runway to 3,500 meters in length with PCN 85, ensuring compatibility of new investments with other movement areas;

Modernization of the passenger terminal and its expansion by approximately 61,500 m²;

Provision of cargo facilities.

“Passenger traffic has recorded a significant increase of approximately 400%, from around 10,000 passengers in 2022 to an estimated 400,000 passengers in 2025. According to internal forecasts, starting in 2026, the maximum processing capacity of the current terminal will be reached. This growth estimate is also supported by the construction of the M6 metro line, a project currently underway,” the document states.

Thus, the modernization plan for the period 2025–2035 includes, among other measures, the reorganization of the current terminal, the development of a new terminal, and the modernization of the runway and taxiways.

“Increasing the airport’s operational capacity through the reorganization of the passenger terminal (ensuring a processing capacity of at least 800 passengers per peak hour); currently, the existing terminal allows for processing a total of 600 passengers per peak hour,” according to the document.

A new passenger terminal will be built at Băneasa

The development of a new passenger processing terminal, with the necessary facilities, will aim for “a capacity of at least 800 passengers per peak hour and the arrangement of the adjacent land, near the existing terminal to its east, with access to the apron.”

“The development of a new terminal along with the associated supporting infrastructure – access roads, public parking, and technical areas – will provide an additional processing capacity estimated at a minimum of 800 passengers per peak hour. Solutions for developing the new terminal within the airport perimeter or through acquiring nearby properties, either by purchase or expropriation according to the law, will be analyzed,” the document states.

Additionally, the plan includes modernizing the airport’s lighting system and the airside surfaces.

“Since the runway and the lighting system were modernized in 2007, current maintenance works will be carried out to ensure optimal operational life. The apron is considered part of the terminal complex and will therefore be influenced by the terminal concept,” the document notes.

“Investment funding for the 2025–2035 period will come from the beneficiary’s own resources, bank loans, public funds obtained according to the law, and other legally constituted sources. Any potential state budget funds will be requested, within the limits allocated by the annual state budget laws, only to cover costs related to possible expropriations necessary for implementing the program,” the Government document adds.