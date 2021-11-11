Băneasa Airport to re-open in the spring of 2022

Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu International Airport will be operational at full capacity from the spring of next year, after rehabilitation works that lasted two years. The announcement was made by George Dorobanţu, general manager of the Bucharest National Airports Company.

“The equipment of other institutions connected to the airport, such as the border police and those that ensure the security of passengers are to be installed, and next year, probably in March-April, we will be able to have the airport operational 100%,” Dorobanţu said.

The airport will be able to process at least 200 passengers per hour. “We will be able to load or unload a passenger plane in about an hour, an hour and something, which means that we are quite efficient in terms of flows,” the CNAB official added.

He also said that the equipment that was installed is a cutting-edge one, some even more modern than those at Otopeni airport, which will soon enter a period of refurbishment.

For the business area, the waiting times are almost non-existent, added Dorobanţu.

“In the long run, we want to reach an annual capacity of about one million passengers, maybe even more, and our target is to focus on business and charter flights. We can only operate between 6 am and 10 pm, ie only on certain passenger segments. Another goal is for this airport to be a buffer for Otopeni, during busy periods, to take over some of the flights from Otopeni “, he stated.