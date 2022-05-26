BASF and AHK Romania announce the start of the applications in Romania for the new edition of the innovative solutions competition

BASF Innovation Hub is intended for start-ups and innovators dealing with clean energy, smart transportation and farm to fork strategies.

Local round of the events lasts until 16th September, followed by the finals in November.

The competition takes place in 11 countries in Central and Southeast Europe, including Romania.

BASF – the world’s largest chemical company and European leader in research and development, along with AHK Romania, are announcing the BASF Innovation Hub program, which will gather start-ups and innovators from 11 countries of Central and Southeast Europe, including Romania. The project aims to act as a launching platform, supporting start-ups by promoting the best ideas and also by offering a financial support.

This year the main topic – Renewables – is addressing Green Deal questions and is focused on the solutions to key environmental challenges of today.

“All the goals of European countries, which are aimed at reducing the harmful effects on the environment, are very commendable”, said Andreas Lier, Managing Director of company BASF in Romania. „Renewables play a key role in this important transition because they’re made from resources, which are permanently provided by the nature, like wind, water and sunshine, a permanent energy source provided in our atmosphere. The current fossil energy crisis will be even accelerator for becoming climate-neutral faster in the near future. BASF and our partners appreciate that the European Commission has a well-structured Green Deal policy with a comprehensive action plan of measures for reaching a sustainable economy. We are committed to the Green Deal targets, and it is our duty to support with enabling solutions. Innovation Hub is a direct example of good practice of supporting the Green Deal”, he added.



Applications for BASF Innovation Hub start today and last until 16th September at midnight. In the first phase of the project, five selected entries will participate in the local round, where the panel of judges will choose the best idea in Romania. In November the winning idea will be presented at the big BASF Innovation Hub finals along with the most successful solutions from other 10 countries.

In addition to the opportunity to get in contact with international companies, which can act as a launching platform, and also getting exposure for their ideas, the winner of the local event is awarded EUR 2,500 gross, and the best idea of ​​the regional round is awarded EUR 5,000 gross.

The competition is open for innovators and start-up teams of up to five members. The basic requirement for participation is that the idea directly or indirectly contributes to creating solutions to key environmental challenges of today, of which the most important are clean energy, smart transportation and farm to fork strategy.

AHK Romania CEO Sebastian Metz adds: “AHK Romania supports the current trend regarding the use of green alternative energies, especially in the current context, in which AHK celebrates 20 years of existence, organizing most events and projects under the auspices of reducing carbon emissions.”

Andreas Lier reminds that the lack of financial means is often one important reason why individual ideas never get materialized and points out that BASF wants to support in this respect start-ups and innovators. With our Innovation Hub we also provide a well-known platform, that start-up innovations will get visibility, exposure and are communicated and attracting possible partners and further support: “Postulates of the Green Deal are rather broad so we believe that numerous innovators will recognize that precisely their idea matches the project aims. Whether we are talking about solar energy and continuous discharge rating (CDR) batteries, smart transportation, or the most affordable and healthiest ways to produce food, BASF will give financial aid to support the development of the best idea”, pointed out Andreas Lier.

Further information on the contest, requirements and the manner of applying are available on the web page http://www.join-innovationhub.com/.