BAT announces new Director for Central Europe South Area

BAT appoints Frederico Monteiro to lead its Central Europe South Area. After fulfilling all registration requirements, Fred will be based in Bucharest, leading the operations for 7 markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Ram Addanki, who has been successfully leading the Area for the past 3 ½ years will be retiring from the business. BAT is Romania’s largest contributor to the state budget, having paid in 2020 over 9,6 billion RON in taxes.

Fred Monteiro, currently Regional Marketing Manager for Europe and North Africa, joined BAT in Brazil almost 13 years ago. In 2009 he moved to Japan as Marketing Director and subsequently becoming GM Japan. Fred then moved to the Centre taking on the of Group Head of Product and Innovations role and then Marketing Director for reduced risk products.

Fred moved to the Regional Marketing Manager role for ENA in February 2019 and has been instrumental in building a strong new categories business across all markets and categories in ENA.

”I am eager to continue BAT’s commitment to A Better Tomorrow in Romania by providing adult consumers with a wide range of enjoyable and reduced risk products, such as glo”, said Fred Monteiro, designated Central Europe South Area Director.

Ram Addanki, currently Area Director CES, has decided to retire from the business at the end of July 2021 after having been with BAT for over 27 years in different markets.

„The past years have been a fantastic journey, both personally and professionally. I am thankful for having been able to contribute to the company’s transformation over the years, always thinking about our consumers and how we can better respond to their needs while minimizing the health impact of our business”, said Ram Addanki, Central Europe South Area Director, British American Tobacco.