BAT has new commercial manager

British American Tobacco (BAT) has appointed Sorin Preda as commercial manager for Romania and Republic of Moldova. In his new capacity, Sorin Preda will lead a team of 600 people, by coordinating the sales and promotion activities in Romania and in R. Moldova.

Sorin Preda has been working within BAT for over 20 years and he had recently returned home after he was Country Manager in Bulgaria.

In 2016 he moved to London as Senior Global Brand Manager, developing brand identities for Dunhill and Pall Mall for the markets in South Africa, Brazil, Turkey and Middle East. He was country manager in Bulgaria starting January 2019.

Preda is also part of the managing team of the Central and South Europe are within BAT, coordinating from Bucharest the business in other 6 markets in the region: Ukraine, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia and R. Moldova.

“I am happy and proud to contribute to the BAT business growth in my native country. The current context is full of challenges, both in terms of business and also at professional level, but I have full confidence in the capacity and desire of my team to perform. Moreover, BAT Romania has invested in its technology and digital capacities to develop our retail business pattern and to support our diverse portfolio, so I look forward to moving on on this innovation path and to provide the best solutions that should respond to the expectations of consumers and commercial partners”, said Sorin Preda.