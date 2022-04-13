BAT is Romania’s biggest taxpayer: almost RON 11 bln paid to the state budget in 2021

BAT was Romania’s biggest taxpayer in 2021, with a total contribution of almost 11 billion lei (€2,2 billion) in excise and taxes to the state budget, an increase of over 10% versus 2020. BAT is also one of the top exporters of agricultural products processed in Romania, with over 60% of the volumes produced in Ploiești, cigarettes and tobacco heating consumables, being exported to tens of other countries from across the world. BAT employs over 3.000 people in Romania and creates another 30.000 jobs through its supply and distribution chain.

BAT is the largest player on the tobacco market, with a market share over 50% and one of the leading investors in Romania. The taxes paid by BAT to the state budget have increased yearly. Out of 20 legally sold cigarettes, 12 stand for the excise duty, 4 for VAT, and the rest make for the manufacturer and seller’s income. Almost 80% of the price of a pack of cigarettes is directed towards the state budget.

„During its 25 years of activity on the local market, BAT has made an important impact on the Romanian economy. Tobacco has always been a significant contributor to the state budget, and we are glad not only that we remained Romania’s largest taxpayer, but we raised our contribution in 2021 by approximately 1,25 billion lei versus 2020. We are committed to continue our investment in Romania and to build A Better Tomorrow, which includes reducing the health impact of our business and delivering sustainable long-term value in the Romanian economy. And for that we need fair and balanced excise regime across all nicotine products that can enable sustainable revenues for the state budget and predictability for the industry and the consumers”, said Fred Monteiro, CES Area Director, BAT.

BAT is also a strategic investor in Romania. The company’s total investments in its Ploiești factory have surpassed the €500 million threshold since 1996. Also, BAT invests over €1 million every year in the Romanian art and culture, supporting some of the biggest music and cultural events in Romania.