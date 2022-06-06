BCR Group agrees with Arval Romania on the transfer of part of the operational leasing activities of BCR fleet management

BCR Group and Arval Romania have signed an agreement for the transfer of part of the operational leasing activities of BCR Fleet Management.

The agreement was signed last week and the completion of the transaction is subject to fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including the clearance from the Romanian Competition Council, closing being expected by the end of the year.

The deal also envisages the cooperation of the two companies on the marketing of Arval’s sustainable mobility services to BCR customers.

The transaction is in line with BCR group strategy to focus on its core banking products but also continue to offer mobility solutions to its clients in an efficient way.

“We are very happy we have signed this agreement with BCR Group which will allow us, once completed, to serve new clients in Romania, and answer their growing mobility and energy transition needs with our proven products and services range”, declares Roxana LUPESCU, General Manager Arval Romania.

“BCR Group is using this opportunity to adjust its strategy in respect to the operating lease product and, with this partnership, we will be able to provide our clients with an enhanced solution in cooperation with a partner with global expertise in the mobility and fleet management area”, stated Adrian LACATUS, General Manager of BCR Fleet Management.

BCR Fleet Management is part of BCR Group and provides operational leasing and fleet management services to corporate clients, for which it makes sure their car fleets run at optimal technical parameters and it delivers efficiency in terms of operational costs.

With this operation, Arval will reinforce its leading position in Romania, and strengthen its already existing cooperation with Erste in the region (Czech Republic and Slovakia).